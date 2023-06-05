Credit Suisse AG Sells 143,646 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,272,840 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 143,646 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $50,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TRP. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in TC Energy by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 18,788 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in TC Energy by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 9,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in TC Energy by 104.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in TC Energy by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,664 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in TC Energy by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. 71.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TC Energy Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of TRP opened at $42.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.36. The stock has a market cap of $43.31 billion, a PE ratio of 32.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.85. TC Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $36.79 and a twelve month high of $59.38.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.688 dividend. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 220.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities lowered their price objective on TC Energy from C$71.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded TC Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on TC Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.06.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Energy Solutions, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

