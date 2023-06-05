Credit Suisse AG Boosts Stock Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,230,330 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,204 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.44% of Match Group worth $51,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MTCH. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Match Group by 187.1% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Match Group by 161.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Match Group by 107.0% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Match Group by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Match Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTCH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on Match Group from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Match Group from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on Match Group from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Match Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.14.

Insider Activity

Match Group Price Performance

In other Match Group news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim purchased 31,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,082,759.16. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,670,340. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

MTCH stock opened at $39.20 on Monday. Match Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.73 and a 1 year high of $87.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.89 and a 200 day moving average of $40.86. The company has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.11, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.34.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $787.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.06 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 116.87% and a net margin of 9.51%. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Match Group

(Get Rating)

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Articles

