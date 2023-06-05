Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 406,707 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,300 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.38% of Cboe Global Markets worth $51,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 109.5% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 37.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 146.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 59.8% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cboe Global Markets

In other news, Director Joseph P. Ratterman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.96, for a total transaction of $2,039,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,074,735.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $135.18 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.76. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.82 and a 52-week high of $139.00. The firm has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.68 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $471.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.03 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 98.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CBOE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $147.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $147.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.67.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment includes the options exchange business, which lists trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply listed options.

