Credit Suisse AG Buys 21,915 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 620,929 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,915 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $51,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1,006.5% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

LYB stock opened at $89.92 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.44. The company has a market cap of $29.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.85. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $71.46 and a fifty-two week high of $112.53.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.70. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.00 earnings per share. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.11%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LYB. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $102.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $130.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.61.

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

