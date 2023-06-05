Credit Suisse AG Has $51.76 Million Stock Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,093,772 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,074 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.19% of Fastenal worth $51,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Fastenal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 617.0% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fastenal in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Fastenal Stock Performance

Shares of FAST opened at $55.39 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Fastenal has a one year low of $43.73 and a one year high of $56.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.83 and a 200 day moving average of $51.78.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 71.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on FAST shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Fastenal from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.14.

Fastenal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Co engages in the distribution of fasteners and tools. It also operates hardware stores. The company was founded by Robert A. Kierlin, Michael M. Gostomski, Henry K. McCannon, John D. Remick, and Stephen M. Slaggie in November 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, MN.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.