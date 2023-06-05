PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Holdings Raised by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 533,015 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,466 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.10% of PACCAR worth $52,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in PACCAR in the 4th quarter worth about $335,838,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in PACCAR by 249.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,845,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744,040 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in PACCAR by 383.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,555,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,650 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in PACCAR by 109.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,819,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,315,000 after acquiring an additional 952,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,485,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,213,241,000 after purchasing an additional 698,784 shares during the last quarter. 63.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity
In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,442 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total value of $182,783.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,765.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 21,491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.81, for a total transaction of $1,607,741.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,996,380.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total transaction of $182,783.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at $241,765.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 95,529 shares of company stock worth $7,062,964. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.
PACCAR Stock Up 4.7 %
PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 10.20%. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.
PACCAR Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 16.63%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
PCAR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of PACCAR to $64.89 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on PACCAR from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of PACCAR in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on PACCAR from $75.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.36.
PACCAR Profile
PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.
