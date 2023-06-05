Credit Suisse AG Buys 170,975 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Credit Suisse AG grew its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,281,836 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,975 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $52,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KHC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,502,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,197,000 after acquiring an additional 8,948,708 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 25.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,572,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,886,694,000 after purchasing an additional 11,428,520 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 8.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,736,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789,561 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,901,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,477,000 after buying an additional 149,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,312,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,360,000 after buying an additional 6,537,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KHC opened at $38.25 on Monday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $32.73 and a 52 week high of $42.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is 81.63%.

In other Kraft Heinz news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $1,025,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 234,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,597,444. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.79.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

