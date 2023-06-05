Credit Suisse AG Trims Holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 831,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 43,678 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $53,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 222.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. 68.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.25.

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider Joshua Harris sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total value of $75,012.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,583,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,224,324,084.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 2,070,663 shares of company stock valued at $133,983,741 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APO opened at $69.70 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.62 and a 12-month high of $74.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. This is an increase from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is -71.07%.

Apollo Global Management, Inc provides asset management services. It offers its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. The company was founded by Marc Rowan in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

