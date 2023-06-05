Geode Capital Management LLC Has $306.90 Million Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,918,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,678 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $306,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 1.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 39.9% during the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 1.1% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 8,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 4.1% during the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 65.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $151.32 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $134.86 and a 200-day moving average of $122.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.25 and a 52-week high of $205.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 6.18%. The business had revenue of $637.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.68 million. On average, research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 845 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $111,413.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,279,323.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 845 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $111,413.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,279,323.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 58,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $7,912,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,004,878 shares in the company, valued at $135,407,310.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,568 shares of company stock worth $12,663,171 in the last quarter. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRWD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $125.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.44.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

