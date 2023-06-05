Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,638,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 221,524 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.85% of Howmet Aerospace worth $300,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HWM. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 46,868.0% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,192,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,596,000 after acquiring an additional 5,181,261 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,941,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,722 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 383.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,362,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,491 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 3,224.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 925,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,630,000 after acquiring an additional 897,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1,306.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 859,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,578,000 after acquiring an additional 798,200 shares in the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HWM opened at $45.13 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.35 and its 200-day moving average is $41.18. The stock has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a PE ratio of 39.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.84 and a twelve month high of $45.70.

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is presently 13.91%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HWM. Benchmark upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Bank of America increased their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays increased their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $39.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.91.

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

