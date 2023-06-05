Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,443,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,616 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 2.23% of Essex Property Trust worth $305,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 7.6% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 25.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 7.0% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 7.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Essex Property Trust Price Performance

ESS stock opened at $228.55 on Monday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $195.03 and a 12-month high of $300.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $212.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.75.

Essex Property Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $2.31 dividend. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 122.55%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ESS. Mizuho cut their price target on Essex Property Trust from $246.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Essex Property Trust from $260.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays cut their price target on Essex Property Trust from $226.00 to $224.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Scotiabank raised Essex Property Trust from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.09.

About Essex Property Trust

(Get Rating)

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.