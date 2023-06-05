Credit Suisse AG Raises Holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,338,516 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,651 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $54,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARWR. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,988 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 289,502 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,314,000 after acquiring an additional 6,754 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,155,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $559,014,000 after buying an additional 147,021 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on ARWR. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. 500.com reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.08.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 4.0 %

ARWR stock opened at $36.05 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.66. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.09 and a fifty-two week high of $48.48.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $146.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.48 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 53.83% and a negative return on equity of 33.49%. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 54,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total transaction of $2,149,881.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,761,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,218,769.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Douglas B. Given sold 6,500 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total transaction of $265,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 117,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,811,271.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 54,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total transaction of $2,149,881.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,761,338 shares in the company, valued at $147,218,769.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC.

Further Reading

