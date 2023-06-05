Credit Suisse AG Boosts Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 509,963 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,627 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.20% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $53,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,003.2% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 147.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 395.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at International Flavors & Fragrances

In related news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 1,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.35, for a total value of $170,282.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $785,180.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $80.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.25. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.11 and a 52-week high of $135.17.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 17.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.64%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -39.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on IFF. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. UBS Group upped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $126.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.13.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

