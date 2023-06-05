Credit Suisse AG Sells 186,899 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 964,675 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 186,899 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $53,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CNQ. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at $960,796,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 831.0% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 12,614,963 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $700,337,000 after acquiring an additional 11,259,955 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 19,845,541 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,102,057,000 after acquiring an additional 4,897,414 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 88.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,930,544 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $491,064,000 after acquiring an additional 3,716,523 shares during the period. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 1,837.5% during the third quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,379,629 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $157,780,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.14.

Shares of NYSE:CNQ opened at $57.00 on Monday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1-year low of $44.45 and a 1-year high of $69.08. The stock has a market cap of $62.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $7.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.04 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 29.39% and a net margin of 20.63%. As a group, analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.664 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 40.87%.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading, Midstream & Refining, and Exploration & Production.

