Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 111,591 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,503,933 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 111,591 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $303,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LNT. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alliant Energy in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Alliant Energy in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. 75.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Alliant Energy Stock Performance

Shares of LNT stock opened at $51.98 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.20. Alliant Energy Co. has a one year low of $47.19 and a one year high of $64.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.08). Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a $0.4525 dividend. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LNT. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Alliant Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Guggenheim upgraded Alliant Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Alliant Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Alliant Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alliant Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.44.

About Alliant Energy

(Get Rating)

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates through following segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Other Utility, and Non-Utility and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.