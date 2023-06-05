Geode Capital Management LLC Has $316.63 Million Stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,387,697 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,479 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.61% of Snap-on worth $316,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNA. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 653.3% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Snap-on by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Snap-on during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 7,566.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 1,525.0% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on SNA. Roth Capital raised Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Snap-on from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $302.00 price target (up previously from $298.00) on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $260.57.

Snap-on Stock Up 2.8 %

Snap-on stock opened at $259.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.09. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12-month low of $190.08 and a 12-month high of $265.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $250.91 and its 200 day moving average is $244.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 17.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.18%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Anup R. Banerjee sold 29,750 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.55, for a total value of $7,721,612.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,742.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 2,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.38, for a total value of $502,047.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,969,910.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Anup R. Banerjee sold 29,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.55, for a total value of $7,721,612.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,555,742.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,232 shares of company stock worth $19,770,094 over the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Snap-on

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

