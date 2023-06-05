Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 37,047 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,549,279 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,047 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.98% of Align Technology worth $326,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALGN. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $974,000. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,213,345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,701,067,000 after purchasing an additional 889,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Align Technology news, Director Kevin J. Dallas acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $285.26 per share, with a total value of $1,996,820.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,493,293.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALGN. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Align Technology from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Align Technology from $190.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Align Technology from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.78.

Align Technology stock opened at $302.00 on Monday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $172.05 and a 1-year high of $368.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.11 billion, a PE ratio of 74.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $314.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $278.46.

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

