Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 67,885 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,340,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,885 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.14% of Teradyne worth $291,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Teradyne by 264.2% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Teradyne by 52.1% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Tobam bought a new stake in Teradyne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Teradyne by 114.2% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Teradyne from $115.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Northland Securities cut their price objective on Teradyne from $97.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Teradyne from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teradyne has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.00.

Teradyne Stock Up 0.1 %

TER stock opened at $103.22 on Monday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.81 and a 52 week high of $112.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.01.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $617.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.03 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 26.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.58%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,487 shares in the company, valued at $1,748,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Richard John Burns sold 1,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.95, for a total value of $99,408.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,561,429.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,748,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,593 shares of company stock valued at $249,408. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Teradyne Profile

(Get Rating)

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following business segments: Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, Wireless Test, and Corporate. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.