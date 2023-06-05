Credit Suisse AG Purchases Shares of 1,400,000 BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTD)

Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,998,000. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 12.28% of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LCTD. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 368.3% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 171,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,679,000 after buying an additional 134,764 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 31.8% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 135,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after acquiring an additional 32,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 150.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 149,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,080,000 after buying an additional 90,146 shares during the period.

BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Stock Performance

Shares of LCTD opened at $42.52 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.09. BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.94 and a fifty-two week high of $43.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $484.73 million, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.88.

BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Profile

The BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA index. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets companies in developed markets outside of the US that are considered to be equipped for a low-carbon economy transition.

