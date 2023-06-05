M&T Bank Corp Cuts Stock Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,480 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 0.4% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 189,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 11,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 22,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 66,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCL opened at $12.18 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.96. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12 month low of $6.11 and a 12 month high of $13.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.05. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 32.68% and a negative return on equity of 57.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.65) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 173.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CCL shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Macquarie raised their price target on Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research note on Friday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.58.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

