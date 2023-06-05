M&T Bank Corp Trims Holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 751 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Roblox were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RBLX. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Roblox by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 29,442,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,947,000 after acquiring an additional 8,535,968 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,303,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,396,000 after purchasing an additional 6,396,902 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 2,473.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,586,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,444,000 after purchasing an additional 6,330,861 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,567,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,464,000 after purchasing an additional 5,870,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,412,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RBLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Roblox from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Roblox from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Roblox from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Roblox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Roblox from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roblox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.22.

Roblox Stock Down 4.2 %

Insider Activity at Roblox

Shares of NYSE:RBLX opened at $40.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. Roblox Co. has a 12 month low of $23.88 and a 12 month high of $53.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.99. The company has a market cap of $24.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.45 and a beta of 1.76.

In related news, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 5,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $240,075.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 707,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,815,090. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $561,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 332,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,338,843.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 5,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $240,075.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 707,002 shares in the company, valued at $31,815,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 842,808 shares of company stock valued at $33,605,198. Insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

Further Reading

