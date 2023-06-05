M&T Bank Corp Has $421,000 Holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,414 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 958.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 57.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Michael E. Pegram bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.02 per share, for a total transaction of $1,125,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 121,697 shares in the company, valued at $5,478,798.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CZR shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Susquehanna raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.54.

CZR stock opened at $44.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.85. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.31 and a 12-month high of $56.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.07.

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

