Cipher Capital LP Acquires New Stake in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Cipher Capital LP acquired a new position in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 15,603 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Transocean by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 45,259 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 9,207 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Transocean during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,004,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Transocean by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,893,901 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $13,196,000 after purchasing an additional 761,275 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Transocean by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 42,655 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 17,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Transocean by 268.4% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,641 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 36,165 shares during the period. 55.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Transocean alerts:

Transocean Trading Up 7.3 %

RIG stock opened at $6.58 on Monday. Transocean Ltd. has a twelve month low of $2.32 and a twelve month high of $7.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Transocean ( NYSE:RIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $649.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.29 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 34.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RIG. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Transocean from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Clarkson Capital upgraded Transocean from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on Transocean from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Transocean in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Transocean from $4.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.98.

Insider Activity at Transocean

In other news, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total transaction of $78,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 476,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,113,517.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Transocean Profile

(Get Rating)

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleets such as ultra-deepwater, harsh environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.