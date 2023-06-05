Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Sunday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.70-$1.82 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.58 billion-$12.83 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.51 billion.

Hormel Foods Price Performance

HRL opened at $40.77 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.05. Hormel Foods has a 12-month low of $37.78 and a 12-month high of $51.69. The firm has a market cap of $22.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hormel Foods will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Hormel Foods Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.33%.

HRL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hormel Foods news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $243,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,698 shares in the company, valued at $4,159,269. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 102,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,159,269. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Becerra Jose Luis Prado sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $202,852.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,174.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hormel Foods

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HRL. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 387.0% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Hormel Foods by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter worth $102,000. 39.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hormel Foods

(Get Rating)

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment focuses on the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.