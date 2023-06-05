Teacher Retirement System of Texas Cuts Stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 50.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 32,898 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in CMS Energy were worth $2,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 2.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 0.6% during the third quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 27,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 41,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

CMS Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CMS opened at $58.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.29. CMS Energy Co. has a one year low of $52.41 and a one year high of $71.97.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a $0.4875 dividend. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is presently 83.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CMS Energy

In other news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,131 shares in the company, valued at $3,847,860. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total transaction of $246,880.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,927 shares in the company, valued at $5,673,734.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,131 shares in the company, valued at $3,847,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $396,880. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet raised CMS Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Mizuho decreased their target price on CMS Energy from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CMS Energy from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on CMS Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.56.

About CMS Energy

(Get Rating)

CMS Energy Corp. engages in the provision of electric and natural gas activities. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and NorthStar Clean Energy. The Electric Utility segment focuses on generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity. The Gas Utility segment includes purchase, transmission, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.