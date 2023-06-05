Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Decreases Stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. reduced its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,630 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1,232.2% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 213.8% in the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 6,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 4,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 50.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Performance

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $7.23 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.18. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a one year low of $6.78 and a one year high of $11.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of -5.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.18). Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 27.58% and a negative net margin of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development, production, and sale of medicines. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and International Markets. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

