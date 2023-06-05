Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lowered its position in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) by 37.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,499 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 17,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 47,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,887,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Papa John’s International by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. increased its position in Papa John’s International by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 8,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Papa John’s International by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PZZA has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Papa John’s International from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.09.

Papa John’s International Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of Papa John’s International stock opened at $71.82 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.88 and a 200 day moving average of $81.32. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 32.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.10. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.74 and a 52 week high of $97.78.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 30.45% and a net margin of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of $527.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Papa John’s International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.00%.

Papa John’s International Profile

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-owned Restaurants, North America Franchising, North America Commissaries, International Operations, and All Others. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

Further Reading

