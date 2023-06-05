Korea Investment CORP Trims Stock Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Korea Investment CORP lowered its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 55.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,678 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $3,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 363.5% during the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 62,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,469,000 after buying an additional 48,752 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 44,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,586,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 25,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $463,000. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 247 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.16, for a total transaction of $33,878.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,935 shares in the company, valued at $8,632,164.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.16, for a total transaction of $33,878.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,935 shares in the company, valued at $8,632,164.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Karl Slatoff sold 68,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.12, for a total value of $8,347,024.12. Following the transaction, the president now owns 262,678 shares in the company, valued at $32,078,237.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $137.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $23.29 billion, a PE ratio of -20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.00 and a 12 month high of $141.96.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($3.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($4.30). The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 21.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on TTWO. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Benchmark increased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $120.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $144.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.27.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.