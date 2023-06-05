Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 27,214 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,295,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,214 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 2.14% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $276,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 49,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 7,147 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 25,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 540,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,005,000 after purchasing an additional 48,689 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $546,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $650,000. Institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Interpublic Group of Companies Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSE IPG opened at $38.67 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.67. The company has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.14 and a 12 month high of $39.52.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 5th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.68%.

Insider Activity at Interpublic Group of Companies

In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total value of $197,242.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,729.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Bank of America raised Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays cut their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.50.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of marketing, communications, and business transformation services. It operates through the following segments: Media, Data, and Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising and Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications and Experiential Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.