Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Purchased by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,729 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $49,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Broadcom by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 464 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 23,717 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,261,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Price Performance

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $812.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $656.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $606.15. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.07 and a twelve month high of $921.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by $0.20. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 74.58%. The business had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.63%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total value of $18,781,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 214,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,294,344.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total transaction of $472,860.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,107. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total transaction of $18,781,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,294,344.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,915 shares of company stock worth $25,576,507. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVGO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $600.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Monday. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Broadcom from $785.00 to $910.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Broadcom from $725.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $794.21.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

