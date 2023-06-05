Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 116,145 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,499,321 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 116,145 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.10% of Datadog worth $256,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Datadog by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 511,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,579,000 after buying an additional 90,619 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Datadog by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Datadog by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 57,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,094,000 after buying an additional 2,378 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Datadog by 329.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Datadog

In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total transaction of $6,233,517.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 268,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,517,255.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total transaction of $4,716,446.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 201,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,325,264.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total value of $6,233,517.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,517,255.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 630,795 shares of company stock valued at $46,784,209. Corporate insiders own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $98.77 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $31.79 billion, a PE ratio of -365.80 and a beta of 0.95. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.34 and a 1-year high of $120.75.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $481.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.29 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 4.68%. As a group, analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on DDOG. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Datadog from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Capital One Financial began coverage on Datadog in a research note on Friday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Datadog from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Datadog Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

