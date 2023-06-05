Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,090,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,394 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.11% of Zebra Technologies worth $279,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 81.0% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 110.3% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 257.7% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 85.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZBRA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $326.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Zebra Technologies from $365.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TD Cowen started coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $385.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $348.14.

Zebra Technologies Stock Up 4.4 %

Zebra Technologies Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $278.01 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $283.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $285.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $224.87 and a 1 year high of $365.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.66.

(Get Rating)

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.