Korea Investment CORP Buys 28,295 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 68.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,552 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,295 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Roku were worth $2,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Roku in the first quarter worth approximately $955,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Roku by 45.2% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Roku by 2.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 94,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Roku by 32.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Roku by 8.6% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 66.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Roku alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Roku from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Roku from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Roku from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Roku from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Roku in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Roku presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.04.

Roku Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $60.14 on Monday. Roku, Inc. has a one year low of $38.26 and a one year high of $105.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.41.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.44) by $0.06. Roku had a negative return on equity of 24.71% and a negative net margin of 21.23%. The firm had revenue of $741.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Gidon Katz sold 3,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $212,405.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,375. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 13.79% of the company’s stock.

About Roku

(Get Rating)

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the Platform and Devices segments. The Platform segment includes digital advertising and related services including the demand-side platform and content distribution services such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, media and entertainment promotional spending, the sale of premium subscriptions, and the sale of branded channel buttons on remote controls.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.