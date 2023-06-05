Cipher Capital LP Purchases Shares of 4,183 Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,183 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth about $196,373,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 17.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,140,642 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,136,900,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403,145 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,155,601 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $350,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205,127 shares in the last quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 155.1% during the third quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 3,405,261 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $167,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 87.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,383,223 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $165,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,728 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Stock Performance

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $68.13 on Monday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.61 and a 12-month high of $71.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.92, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 282.54% and a net margin of 20.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on FTNT. Truist Financial began coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Friday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on Fortinet from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Fortinet from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 24,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $1,684,727.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,572 shares in the company, valued at $311,718.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 5,826 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total transaction of $358,823.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,727,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,830,887,038.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 24,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $1,684,727.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,572 shares in the company, valued at $311,718.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,133 shares of company stock worth $4,434,767 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

Further Reading

