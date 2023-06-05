Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Purchases Shares of 2,230 iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IYJ. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 77.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IYJ stock opened at $100.64 on Monday. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 1 year low of $123.05 and a 1 year high of $158.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

