Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP cut its holdings in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 35.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 137,008 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 76,381 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Invesco were worth $2,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Invesco by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 46,490 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 5,510 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Invesco by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 442,189 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,955,000 after purchasing an additional 78,005 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco by 9.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,430,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $595,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,642,905 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Invesco during the third quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in Invesco by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 19,131 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 6,745 shares in the last quarter. 69.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE IVZ opened at $15.26 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a current ratio of 4.88. Invesco Ltd. has a twelve month low of $13.20 and a twelve month high of $20.56. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.35.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Invesco had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Invesco’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 8th. Invesco’s payout ratio is currently 57.97%.

IVZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Invesco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com raised Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Citigroup began coverage on Invesco in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised Invesco from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.50 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Invesco from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.55.

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

