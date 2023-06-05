Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) to Issue $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th.

Hibbett Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HIBB opened at $36.61 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.27. Hibbett has a 12-month low of $34.86 and a 12-month high of $75.38. The company has a market capitalization of $466.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.60.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 26th. The company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $455.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.28 million. Hibbett had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 34.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hibbett will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Hibbett

In other Hibbett news, Director Dorlisa K. Flur sold 714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $42,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $335,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Hibbett news, Director Terrance G. Finley sold 5,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.65, for a total value of $401,598.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Dorlisa K. Flur sold 714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $42,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,473 shares of company stock worth $943,300. 2.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP grew its stake in Hibbett by 138.7% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Hibbett in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hibbett in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Hibbett by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Hibbett by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Hibbett from $80.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Bank of America cut Hibbett from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Hibbett in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Williams Trading cut Hibbett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hibbett presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.80.

Hibbett Company Profile

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

