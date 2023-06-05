Cipher Capital LP Buys New Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,753 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Expedia Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,694 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Expedia Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,215 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 8.5% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,411 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,671 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 4.4% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Expedia Group Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of EXPE opened at $103.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.60. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.39 and a twelve month high of $135.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total value of $42,346.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,328.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EXPE. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $116.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.70.

Expedia Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following segments: Retail, B2B, and Trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.