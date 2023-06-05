BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Makes New Investment in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Ball during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,667,000. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ball by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 46,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ball during the 4th quarter valued at about $554,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Ball by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 53,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 7,090 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ball during the 4th quarter valued at about $459,000. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BALL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ball from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Ball from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.67.

NYSE BALL opened at $54.44 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.70 and its 200 day moving average is $54.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Ball Co. has a 12 month low of $46.00 and a 12 month high of $74.49. The stock has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a PE ratio of 38.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.78.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 2.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.34%.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

