Cipher Capital LP Acquires New Shares in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of nCino by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in nCino by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in nCino by 218.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in nCino by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new position in nCino in the 4th quarter worth $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

In other nCino news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 11,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total value of $265,957.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 871,887 shares in the company, valued at $21,021,195.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other nCino news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 11,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total value of $265,957.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 871,887 shares in the company, valued at $21,021,195.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Gregory Orenstein sold 1,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total transaction of $39,202.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 139,205 shares in the company, valued at $3,356,232.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,705 shares of company stock worth $2,126,087 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of nCino in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of nCino from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of nCino from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of nCino from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of nCino from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Shares of nCino stock opened at $25.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.77. nCino, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.58 and a twelve month high of $39.83.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $109.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.47 million. nCino had a negative net margin of 19.47% and a negative return on equity of 4.03%. Equities analysts forecast that nCino, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

