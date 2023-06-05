1,045 Shares in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Purchased by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MOH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,582,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,171,131,000 after acquiring an additional 19,787 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,457,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,633,000 after acquiring an additional 501,107 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,129,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,712,000 after acquiring an additional 209,584 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 991,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,815,000 after acquiring an additional 276,909 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 151.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 893,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,128,000 after acquiring an additional 538,493 shares during the period. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molina Healthcare Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Molina Healthcare stock opened at $287.17 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $285.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $297.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $249.78 and a twelve month high of $374.00. The stock has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.68. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 36.20%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MOH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $347.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $365.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $354.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.75.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company was founded by C. David Molina in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, CA.

