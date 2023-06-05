1,045 Shares in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Purchased by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MOH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,582,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,171,131,000 after acquiring an additional 19,787 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,457,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,633,000 after acquiring an additional 501,107 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,129,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,712,000 after acquiring an additional 209,584 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 991,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,815,000 after acquiring an additional 276,909 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 151.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 893,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,128,000 after acquiring an additional 538,493 shares during the period. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Molina Healthcare Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of Molina Healthcare stock opened at $287.17 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $285.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $297.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $249.78 and a twelve month high of $374.00. The stock has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.68.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
MOH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $347.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $365.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $354.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.75.
About Molina Healthcare
Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company was founded by C. David Molina in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, CA.
