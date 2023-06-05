BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Invests $287,000 in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,487 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 62,849 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 852,384 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,735,000 after purchasing an additional 181,453 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 16,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in EQT by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,360 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in EQT during the 4th quarter valued at $2,719,000. Institutional investors own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

EQT Stock Performance

Shares of EQT stock opened at $36.55 on Monday. EQT Co. has a 1-year low of $28.10 and a 1-year high of $51.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.04.

EQT Dividend Announcement

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.38. EQT had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 41.96%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. EQT’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is 5.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EQT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on EQT from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of EQT in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Mizuho lifted their target price on EQT from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on EQT from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on EQT in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.59.

EQT Profile

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company, which engages in the supply, transmission, and distribution of natural gas. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

