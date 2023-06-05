Cipher Capital LP Purchases New Holdings in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 23,451 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SBH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 8.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 157,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after buying an additional 12,647 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 106,919 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 60,680 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 21,780 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 282,423 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,414,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 94,896 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 9,465 shares during the last quarter.

Sally Beauty stock opened at $11.93 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.88. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $10.80 and a one year high of $18.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.31.

Sally Beauty ( NYSE:SBH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 62.12% and a net margin of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $919.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SBH. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Sally Beauty from $11.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Sally Beauty from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the Sally Beauty Supply (SBS) and Beauty Systems Group (BSG) segments. The SBS segment offers domestic and international chain of retail stores and a consumer-facing e-commerce website that offers professional beauty supplies to both salon professionals and retail customers primarily in North America, Puerto Rico, and parts of Europe and South America.

