Cipher Capital LP Invests $279,000 in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 209,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,872,000 after acquiring an additional 9,825 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 4th quarter worth about $178,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 4th quarter worth about $140,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 11,314 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. 28.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GSBD stock opened at $13.32 on Monday. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.75 and a twelve month high of $18.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.49 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.42.

Goldman Sachs BDC ( NYSE:GSBD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.09). Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 10.90%. The company had revenue of $107.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.34 million. On average, research analysts predict that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is currently 439.02%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GSBD shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from $15.00 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

In other news, insider David Miller acquired 20,000 shares of Goldman Sachs BDC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.16 per share, for a total transaction of $263,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc invests in middle market companies located in the US. The fund targets companies operating in the fields software, health technology information technology, commercial services and textiles with an investment size of $25 to $75 million and an EBITDA of $5 to $75 million. It provides financing in the form of senior secured debt, unitranche debt, junior secured, mezzanine debt and equity for acquisitions, refinancing, growth, LBOs, dividend recapitalization and restructuring transactions.

