Cipher Capital LP Sells 51,989 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Cipher Capital LP decreased its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 88.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 51,989 shares during the quarter. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in International Paper were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IP. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in International Paper by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 51,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in International Paper by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in International Paper by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in International Paper during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in International Paper by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 41,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other International Paper news, SVP Joseph R. Saab sold 1,705 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $60,271.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,069.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other International Paper news, SVP Joseph R. Saab sold 1,705 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $60,271.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,069.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark S. Sutton sold 85,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total value of $2,939,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,944,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

International Paper Stock Performance

Several analysts recently weighed in on IP shares. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on International Paper from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded International Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, International Paper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.55.

Shares of International Paper stock opened at $30.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.04. International Paper has a 12 month low of $29.00 and a 12 month high of $48.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.62.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 6.28%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. International Paper’s payout ratio is presently 51.25%.

About International Paper

(Get Rating)

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

