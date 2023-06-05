MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Stock Position Lessened by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lowered its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 793 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in MSCI were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in MSCI in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in MSCI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in MSCI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in MSCI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 95 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MSCI. Raymond James lifted their target price on MSCI from $549.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on MSCI from $560.00 to $522.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $567.50.

MSCI opened at $478.76 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $500.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $508.43. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $379.63 and a 1 year high of $572.50. The stock has a market cap of $38.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.88 and a beta of 1.14.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.23. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 93.49% and a net margin of 38.62%. The business had revenue of $592.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.60%.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other-Private Assets. The Index segment focuses on the investment process, including developing indexed financial products.

