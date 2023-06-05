The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Stock Position Raised by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,426 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,071 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WMB. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Williams Companies by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $546,327,000 after buying an additional 7,551,749 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 200.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,286,535 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $164,993,000 after acquiring an additional 3,525,097 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its position in Williams Companies by 1,104.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 2,747,911 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $78,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519,734 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,303,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Williams Companies by 100.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,817,813 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $93,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,607 shares during the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Williams Companies

In related news, Director William H. Spence purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.61 per share, for a total transaction of $148,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,706.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $30.23 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.16. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $27.80 and a one year high of $37.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 22.53% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a $0.4475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.92%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded Williams Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Argus lowered Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Truist Financial cut shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.42.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Featured Stories

