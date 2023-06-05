GSA Capital Partners LLP Boosts Stock Holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) by 118.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,283 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 42.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 65.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Stock Up 6.0 %

Shares of NYSE MGY opened at $20.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 2.15. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 52 week low of $18.01 and a 52 week high of $30.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.24.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Announces Dividend

Magnolia Oil & Gas ( NYSE:MGY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $308.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.86 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 50.72% and a return on equity of 48.98%. Research analysts anticipate that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MGY shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.88.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on February 14, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.



