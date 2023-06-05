GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $567,000 Holdings in Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB)

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,707 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 24,554 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.16% of Safe Bulkers worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SB. Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in Safe Bulkers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Safe Bulkers in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Safe Bulkers by 1,074.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,220 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 7,520 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Safe Bulkers during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 50.0% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 22,464 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 7,485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Safe Bulkers alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Safe Bulkers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Safe Bulkers in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Safe Bulkers in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Safe Bulkers Price Performance

Safe Bulkers Dividend Announcement

Safe Bulkers stock opened at $3.42 on Monday. Safe Bulkers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.35 and a 52 week high of $5.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.31. The stock has a market cap of $416.01 million, a P/E ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.85%. Safe Bulkers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.13%.

Safe Bulkers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides international marine drybulk transportation services. The firm offers transporting bulk cargoes, particularly coal, grain and iron ore, along worldwide shipping routes for some of the world’s largest users of marine drybulk transportation services. The company was founded on December 11, 2007 and is headquartered in Les Acanthes, Monaco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Safe Bulkers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safe Bulkers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.