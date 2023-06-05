BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Purchases New Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AmerisourceBergen Stock Up 1.1 %

ABC opened at $174.52 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52 week low of $135.14 and a 52 week high of $176.62.

AmerisourceBergen Announces Dividend

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $63.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.40 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 809.53% and a net margin of 0.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.22 EPS. Analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 24.94%.

Insider Activity

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,574,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at $38,695,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,574,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,695,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 292,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.77, for a total value of $50,000,089.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,366,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,697,978,078.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 324,289 shares of company stock worth $55,111,633. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ABC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AmerisourceBergen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.62.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

